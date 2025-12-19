Russia grateful to Egypt for its objective position on Ukraine — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Egypt has remained objective on Ukraine for the duration of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference following talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty.

"We are grateful to our Egyptian colleagues for their objective, balanced position regarding the situation in and around Ukraine," he noted.

According to Lavrov, in Cairo they "understand perfectly well that a political-diplomatic settlement is only possible with the elimination of the root causes of the conflict." "Among these are the threat to Russia's security and the violation of the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking citizens in territories controlled by the Kiev regime, a gross, direct violation of Article 1 of the UN Charter," he stated.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year," Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in detail about Russia’s position on Ukrainian affairs, who "once again confirmed our preference for a diplomatic solution to the remaining issues, but also our readiness to achieve justice through the use of armed forces.".