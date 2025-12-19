Construction of El Dabaa NPP in Egypt proceeding according to schedule — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. The construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt is proceeding strictly according to schedule, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a press conference following talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ata.

"We have large-scale joint infrastructure projects. This has always been a hallmark of relations between our two countries. In Soviet times, the Aswan High Dam, built by thousands of engineers and specialists from both countries, was a shining example of our friendship. In the new millennium, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, has become a symbol of our strong ties. Work on this facility, as we emphasized today, is proceeding strictly according to schedule," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov noted that the installation of the reactor vessel for Unit 1, which took place on November 19, was a significant milestone.

"We also discussed promising new projects today, aimed, in particular, at creating sustainable food and fuel supply chains, including for African countries," he added.

El-Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Rosatom in the Matrouh Governorate on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea about 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo. This is Rosatom's first major project in Africa. By 2028, the state corporation will build four units of the plant with VVER-1200 reactors and will supply nuclear fuel throughout the life cycle of the NPP (60 years), as well as provide training, maintenance and repair services for 10 years after the start-up of each unit. The contract also provides for the construction of the first module of dry containerized storage of spent nuclear fuel by 2028. Egypt expects the NPP to reach full capacity by 2030.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin together with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi gave the start to installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit at the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP). The two leaders took part in the ceremony via a video link.