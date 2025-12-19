Hundreds of thousands of Russian troops fighting in special military operation — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Hundreds of thousands of Russian service members are taking part in the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"Hundreds of thousands of our guys are fighting there," he noted.

The Russian leader noted that not all of them planned to build civilian careers after the special military operation. "However, those who do, have the necessary potential and experience, or are ready to gain it, so the government needs to make every effort to provide them with such opportunities because these people have proven that they are ready to fight for the country’s interests, not sparing themselves," he stressed.