Putin points to new report on special military operation by General Staff chief

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference that he has just received a report on the special military operation from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

"I have just heard another report from the General Staff chief," he noted at that event, headlined "Results of the Year."

The supreme commander-in-chief pointed out that the Russian army had the full strategic initiative, advancing in all directions, while the Ukrainian armed forces were retreating in all areas.