International coalition delivers missile strike on IS targets from base in Syria — TV

RABAT, December 20. /TASS/. The international coalition has delivered a missile strike on positions held by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria from a military base in Syria’s al-Hasakah Governorate, the Al Hadath television reported.

The missile strikes targeted militant hideouts in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate. The coalition is launching the attack from its al-Shaddadi base in northeastern Syria’s al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to Al Hadath, IS positions are also being attacked by the coalition’s warplanes. The channel reported that the military operation involves at least six combat planes of the coalition forces.