Putin’s 2025 Q&A receives over three million questions, second-most ever

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Popular Front received a little more than three million questions for President Vladimir Putin’s combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, the second-most ever.

Questions kept coming until the end of the televised program, with their number exceeding that recorded at least in the past five years and stopping just 200,000 short of the all-time high of 2015.

The program’s call center, traditionally hosted by the Russian Popular Front’s headquarters, operated round the clock from 3:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 4.

The number of questions was slightly over 2.5 million last year; it passed 2.8 million in 2023, and stood a little below 2.3 million in 2021. The all-time high recorded in 2015 was 3.25 million.