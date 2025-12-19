Russian army continues to advance west of Seversk, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have advanced several kilometers west of Seversk and are continuing to move in that direction, President Vladimir Putin told the year-end live news conference and call-in.

"You probably saw and heard the reports by the Chief of the General Staff, the commander of the corresponding army group, and the commander of the brigade that fought there. Incidentally, I asked him then: 'How do you assess the situation in Seversk? Do you have reliable control of the city?' He said: 'We are already advancing west. My brigade has advanced 1.5-2 kilometers westward, and this advance continues,'" Putin said, responding to a question about the situation in Seversk.

The president recalled how the report on the liberation of Seversk was presented. "The assault group reported directly from the scene, from the city of Seversk itself, and, if you remember, at the end of the report I said, 'Guys, I am asking you to quickly change positions,'" Putin explained.

He also noted that on December 18, awards were presented to the soldiers who displayed remarkable courage during the liberation of Seversk.