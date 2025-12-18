Belarus will not completely relocate its factories — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. Belarus does not intend to completely relocate its manufacturing facilities, President Alexander Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and parliament at the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

"We certainly will not completely relocate our factories," Lukashenko noted, speaking about the need to expand assembly production abroad.

"There are many such proposals for joint assembly, especially in Africa. We need complete, up-to-date lists of industrial cooperation projects by country and their immediate implementation," he added.

According to the President, agreements on localizing the production of Belarusian tractors and trucks in Vietnam are being implemented. In addition to that, a joint production facility for BeAZE equipment has been established in Iran.

"At least 25 major investment projects in the industrial sector should be implemented in the next five years," Lukashenko stated. These include developments in the creation of a Belarusian train in Fanipol and a domestically produced aircraft in Baranovichi.