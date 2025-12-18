MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia sees the elimination of what it sees as a neo-Nazi scourge in Ukraine as imperative to the country’s return to normalcy, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told TASS.

"The Ukrainian people must find the strength and will to eliminate the neo-Nazi plague and to understand that the most effective guarantee of security for Ukraine is the restoration of good-neighborly relations with Russia," he emphasized. "If this is achieved, Ukraine will return to normalcy. This is what Russia sincerely desires."

Responding to a question about Ukraine's future, Naryshkin expressed confidence that in the "long-term perspective it will return to the path of normal and civilizational development."