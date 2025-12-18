MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The process of mending relations between Moscow and Washington isn't without its difficulties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"The normalization of relations between Russia and the United States is proving to be a difficult path," she said.

Zakharova stressed that Russia's principled position, firmly based on the protection of national interests, respect for traditions, and a sustained readiness for pragmatic dialogue, constitutes the only correct approach, a view that finds understanding within the current US administration.

"This is precisely the reason why when the team of US President [Donald] Trump proposed restarting bilateral talks without any preconditions, Russia supported this initiative, and that process remains ongoing," the diplomat noted.