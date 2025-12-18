Lab for rehabilitation of special military operation veterans to be created in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, December 18. /TASS/. Sevastopol State University will create in 2026 a laboratory where experts in various fields will team up to develop new methods of rehabilitation of the special military operation veterans, Director of the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Healthcare at Sevastopol State University Dmitry Kadochnikov told TASS.

"We will soon establish a laboratory that will conduct scientific research in the field of rehabilitation. It will combine the expertise of many specialists needed to develop this field. <…> We plan to open it next year," Kadochnikov said.

The institute director said the research would involve specialists in rehabilitation and biophysics, making it possible to solve complex problems of restoring the quality of life of special military operation veterans. "Let’s say we need to use a bionic prosthesis that’s driven by a brain signal. This is an advanced technological device with electrical control. Developing this area requires the expertise of many specialists," he said.

Kadochnikov added that students will be involved in the lab’s work.

The expert noted that necessary equipment, such as systems for diagnosing motor functions and other specialized parameters, will be purchased soon. This will allow for the diagnosis of problems with spatial orientation skills, motor functions, including walking, etc. The laboratory will also open a 3D development classroom equipped with a 3D scanner, various printers, and consumables.