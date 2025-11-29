Rosneft produces 134 mln tons of liquid hydrocarbons, 58 bcm of gas in 9M

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Hydrocarbon production by Rosneft totaled 182.6 mln tons of oil equivalent (4.97 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the first nine months of 2025, the company reported.

Liquid hydrocarbons production amounted to 134.7 mln tons (3.67 mln bpd) in the reporting period, compared to 138.3 mln tons in the previous year, which brings the year-on-year decline to 2.6%. In particular, Q3 output equaled 45.4 mln tons in Q3 2025. "The indicator performance is primarily driven by the production cap in compliance with the decisions of the Russian Government," the report said.

The company's 9M 2025 gas production amounted to 58.2 bcm (1.30 mln boepd), down from 67 bcm in the previous year, which represents a year-on-year decrease of 13%. Greenfield projects in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region commissioned in 2022 account for over a third of Rosneft’s gas production.

Production drilling footage exceeded 9 mln meters in the period, with 2,200 new wells commissioned, 74% of which were horizontal. Rosneft completed 1,200 km of 2D seismic and 3,500 square km of 3D seismic onshore, according to the report. The company also completed testing of 38 exploratory wells with a success rate of 95%.