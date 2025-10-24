West seeking to retain its influence, diving world into 'friends' and 'foes'

UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. The West has divided the world into "friends" and "foes" seeking to retain its eluding influence, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The post-Cold War period became a serious test for the United Nations and the entire system of international relations. Instead of using the end of ideological and military confrontation between two blocs to form a really equal system of international relations, as is envisaged by the Charter, certain players assumed the role of global rulers, policemen, and judges and are trying to impose on everyone a unipolar world and order based on rules they have set and are seeking to substitute international law with," he said during open UN Security Council debates on the future of the United Nations.

"Systemic and blatant violations of the principle of sovereign equality of states have been systematically undermining the faith in justice and led to crisis and conflicts. In a bid to retain its vanishing influence and dominance, the West has divided the world into 'friends’ and 'foes,' into 'democracie' and 'autocracies,' into the group of the 'chosen ones' and 'violators' of the order they have been imposing. As a result, regrettably, many principles of the UN Charter remain only on paper," he noted.

"The collective West has not yet refused from these stances that provoke new conflicts and instability," the Russian diplomat emphasized. "NATO countries did not stop after the bombardments of Yugoslavia that undermined international law and continued to move the Overtone window toward normalizing the use of force and instruments of interference into domestic affairs of states. "From the invasion of Iraq and the organization of color revolutions to the recent strikes on Iran, they have been justifying and continue justifying their criminal actions by the fight against dictatorships, terrorism, illusory threats. But each time, these reckless actions only led to tragedies for millions of people and new hotbeds of instability that deprive people of any hope for justice and a bright future."