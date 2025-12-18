Hungarian PM slams plans for joint EU loan for Ukraine as 'dead idea'

BRUSSELS, December 18. /TASS/. The idea of European Union countries issuing a joint loan to fund Ukraine, particularly to support the armed conflict with Russia, is not viable, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

"This idea is dead," Orban stressed in response to a question about funding Ukraine through a joint EU loan.

He noted that the European Commission’s proposal ran counter not only to EU laws but also to Hungary’s Constitution. "Hungary will by no means be able to finance Ukraine through a joint loan without violating the law, and I would never agree to that," Orban added.

He emphasized that "it’s peace that should be funded, not war." "This is why today [at the EU summit], I will try to take steps towards peace instead of war," the premier concluded.