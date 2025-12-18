{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hungarian PM slams plans for joint EU loan for Ukraine as 'dead idea'

Viktor Orban noted that the European Commission’s proposal ran counter not only to EU laws but also to Hungary’s Constitution

BRUSSELS, December 18. /TASS/. The idea of European Union countries issuing a joint loan to fund Ukraine, particularly to support the armed conflict with Russia, is not viable, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

"This idea is dead," Orban stressed in response to a question about funding Ukraine through a joint EU loan.

He noted that the European Commission’s proposal ran counter not only to EU laws but also to Hungary’s Constitution. "Hungary will by no means be able to finance Ukraine through a joint loan without violating the law, and I would never agree to that," Orban added.

He emphasized that "it’s peace that should be funded, not war." "This is why today [at the EU summit], I will try to take steps towards peace instead of war," the premier concluded.

Maduro vows full effort to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty under any circumstances
The Venezuelan president stated that the United States is seeking a regime change in the Bolivarian Republic "to impose a puppet government that will turn the country with its natural resources into a colony"
Russian tourist trips abroad increase by 14% yoy in 2025 — RUTI
Turkey ranks first in terms of demand among Russian tourists in 2025, followed by Egypt and Thailand
Trump slow-rolling decision on new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg
The new measures could be unveiled as early as this week
US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific — Pentagon
According to the Southern Command, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters"
US House rejects resolution against hostilities against Venezuela
The Republican-majority House voted 213 to 211 against this resolution
Trump says 25 mln illegal migrants had come to US before he took office
"There were drug dealers, gang members and even 11,888 murderers", US President stated
EU stuck in the mud on Russian asset seizure — media
According to the media outlet, the ambassadors only moved further away from reaching an agreement
Issue of seizing Russian assets not on EU summit agenda — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary "won the battle ahead of the EU summit"
US extends permits for certain activities related to Sakhalin-2 project until June 18
In June 2024, the US Treasury exempted oil supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project to Japan from the price cap until June 28, 2025
Turkey’s Marmara Sea recedes 20 meters from shore — TV
According to the TV channel, the phenomenon occurred in the Marmaraereglisi district of the Tekirdag province in western Turkey
Russian army gains steam as Ukraine's falls apart — Putin
The Russian president thanked the Defense Ministry for keeping Russia strong on the battlefield
Trump says US wants back oil rights allegedly taken by Venezuela
"They took all of our oil from not that long ago", US President said
Whole world, save for Europe, condemns US actions in Caribbean — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that "all other countries have clearly expressed their positions"
Lukashenko says he is ‘outgoing’ president
According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington
US escalates conflict with Venezuela to verge of military strike — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that strikes on Venezuela are most likely to be carried out remotely, with a ground operation being highly unlikely
Italian PM says Rome has no intent of sending troops to Ukraine
The leaders of European countries said that security guarantees for Kiev should involve the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force’ made up from contributions from willing nations
Four civilians injured after Ukraine’s attack on Bataisk — region’s governor
According to Yury Slyusar, the attack caused fire to two single-family houses
Russia hopes for US pragmatic approach to situation around Venezuela — diplomat
"We hope that common sense will prevail and will proceed from this in our actions," a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said
Venezuela’s army rejects US’ accusations and threats
The escalation of threats of the use of force against Venezuela is aimed at "changing the regime, seize oil and other strategic resources of the republic," the defense ministry stressed
Rome wary of Russian asset seizure, calls for going different route — radio
The broadcaster recalled that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had signed a letter requesting "the exploration of less risky alternatives"
Silver prices continue setting records — market data
The precious metal surged by 5.88% to $67.045 per Troy ounce
Russia may ultimately replace UK in technology deal with US — Dmitriev
Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that "the UK needs to learn to solve real problems - not imaginary ones"
Russia says shoots down three bogeys over sea in Sevastopol
Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city
Austrian chancellor doesn’t rule out country’s participation in int’l mission in Ukraine
At the same time, Christian Stocker stated that Austria is set to remain committed to the principle of neutrality
Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials
The Russian president noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power
FACTOX: Oreshnik ballistic missile
According to the Russian president, the combat testing of the Oreshnik missile system was conducted in response to an attack by US-made and British-made long-range missiles on Russian territory
Russia had to start special op to change world — Serbian journalist
Mario Bojic said it needed to happen for the world to change
US House rejects resolution to end operations against drug cartels
The Republican-majority House voted 216 to 210 against this resolution
Tucker Carlson believes Trump may declare war on Venezuela
The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen"
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troops attempt to approach liberated Kupyansk
Airborne observation posts and mobile air defense teams ensured combat safety of the self-propelled guns
Any sanctions harmful to fostering relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is obvious
Security guarantees for Kiev make no mention of arsenal limits — newspaper
According to the publication, the United States is unlikely to directly supply long-range missiles to Kiev or finance the Ukrainian defense industry
EU divided into two camps over seizure of Russia’s frozen assets — Politico
Four anonymous EU officials told the newspaper that the key issue raised during the discussions was a plan to remove Hungary and Slovakia from the joint debt scheme
US Congress approves defense budget proposal amounting to $901 billion
Ultimately, the lawmakers arrived at a compromise
UK 'co-running war' in Ukraine — former French military officer
When asked about the presence of Western servicemen in the area of the Russian special military operation, Xavier Moreau emphasized that there are "many British" in Ukraine
First stage of Russian Army transition to new military construction model over — Belousov
According to the Russian defense minister, the regulatory framework for forming military construction units will be developed in 2026
Russia, China could become world leaders if US does not step up — Biden
The former US president also called on Washington to continue to adhere to its current role, saying that the US "owes it to the world"
Russian industrial producers cut prices by 0.9% in November — statistics
In the mineral resources mining segment, prices went down for natural graphite, sea salt and dewatered, desalinated and stabilized oil
NATO plans confrontation with Russia by 2030 — top defense official
"We are not the ones making threats; we are the ones being threatened," Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed
Russia to conclude military-technical cooperation agreements with six countries
Russia started the transition to a long-term and comprehensive nature of planning interaction with partners, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said
Russia going to develop international military cooperation — Putin
The collective security system of the Union States requires improvement, the Russian president stressed
Russian troops destroy 67 foreign mercenaries in battles for Yunakovka — defense source
According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals
US informed Europe of its desire to use Russian assets as part of Ukraine settlement — WP
According to the publication, after Washington proposed its 28-point plan for settling the Ukrainian crisis in November, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other European leaders "have faced pressure from US officials"
Russian army’s capabilities keep developing — Putin
According to the head of state, the defense industry "has quickly restructured many production and technological processes"
Germany withdrawing Patriot air defense systems, military personnel from Poland
The command in Rzeszow has been taken over by the Dutch military
Fatalities from Ukrainian drone attacks reported in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Bataisk
Two crew were killed and three others on board a vessel sustained injuries in a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine loses more than half of energy capacity — Russian defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, this directly affected Ukraine’s resistance capability
Ukraine, Germany sign arms supply deals worth €1.2 bln
On December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that since February 2022 Germany has provided €40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and another €36 billion in civilian aid
Iran reaffirms its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear program — foreign minister
According to Abbas Araghchi, the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, even though they damaged buildings and equipment, were unable to destroy the technology
Cambodia, Thailand seek quick resolution to border conflict — Malaysian prime minister
Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim stated that his country was in "complex negotiations" with the parties to the conflict to "reduce tension"
West tries to twist international law where Ukraine is concerned — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the West, especially the Europeans, want to continue their neocolonial policy, "aimed at living at the expense of others, as it has been for the last 500 years"
US approves sale of arms to Taiwan worth af 11.1 billion dollars
According to the news outlet, this is the second announcement of arms sales to Taiwan by the Donald Trump administration since his return to power
Russian national detained in Iran released from prison — embassy
The embassy expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its assistance in resolving the situation
Russia looks to work with US to reform UN — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the work of BRICS and the SCO could serve as a good guideline for changes at the United Nations
Europe's 'symbolic politics' undermining Ukraine peace process — Berliner Zeitung
According to the publication, what the Europeans are trying to sell as "active peace policy" is, from the perspective of Moscow and Washington, nothing more than "informational noise"
Russian oil imports to India to top 1 mln barrels per day in December — Reuters
"Ties between the two countries have remained strong despite pressure from Western sanctions," the agency said
EU majority's decision on Russian assets to undermine solidarity within bloc — Euractiv
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his supporters are bluffing in this situation as both he and the EU leadership understand that implementing the plan bypassing Belgium will delegitimize the entire scheme
Religious persecution in Ukraine 'cannot be ignored' — US congresswoman
On December 8, Luna said the US government should stop supporting Ukraine because of Kiev’s actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Hungary won’t finance continuation of Ukrainian conflict — PM
Viktor Orban also criticized the EU leadership for their arrogance in holding the EU-Western Balkans summit
S-500's capabilities unachievable for Russia's military-industrial rivals — expert
Head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the S-500 functions as a sophisticated space defense system
Russia welcomes emerging progress in dialogue with Trump administration — Putin
The head of state stressed that Russia still advocates cooperation with European countries and the shaping of a unified security system throughout the Eurasian region
Russia says rising tensions around Venezuela carry unpredictable fallout
Russia reaffirms its solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of the challenging times they are going through
Billionaire Isaacman to serve as new head of NASA
A total of 67 senators voted in favor of Isaacman’s nomination, while 30 voted against it
Incremental growth of Russian GDP close to 10% over last 36 months — Novak
According to the official, the main drivers of the economy are processing industry, machine-building, agriculture and construction
Fitch warns Euroclear of potential rating downgrade over Russian assets confiscation
The agency explained that the move "reflects Fitch's view of potentially increased liquidity and legal risks for Euroclear Bank"
About five US military jets spotted over sea near Venezuelan border — air traffic control
According to the source, the aircraft are carrier-based
FSB reports thwarting terror plot near administration building in Russia’s Volgodonsk
A female college student with 10 kilograms of an improvised explosive device was arrested
West started war in Ukraine, Russia is trying to end it — Putin
The Russian president reiterated that it was the destructive forces in Ukraine, with the support of the West
US won’t give Kiev 'security guarantees' to avoid WWIII — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk said that "Washington is unwilling to risk, especially for Vladimir Zelensky, whom many US officials have certainly come to despise"
Russia does not deny anyone right to security, but insists on NATO not expanding — Putin
It was publicly stated that there would be no NATO expansion to the east and the West "couldn't care less" about these promises, the Russian leader noted
Moscow values Budapest’s readiness to provide venue for Russia-US summit — diplomat
"I think the Russian and US leaders’ statements leave no room for doubt," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Maduro thanks Russia for condemning US aggression — top Venezuelan diplomat
According to Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, the rejection of the US imperial ambitions in the Caribbean is growing in the world
'Coalition of willing' has not called Putin's hotline, Kremlin official jokes
The event will be held at noon on December 19
Iran, Russia to sign deal on construction of Rasht-Astara railway within month
According to Houshang Bazvand, the Iranian side has accepted about 70% of Russian proposals for the design and construction of the railroad
Interpol puts two Ukrainians suspected of railway bombing on wanted list
"Interpol red notices have been issued for the men suspected of committing acts of sabotage in Garwolin County" Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said
Euroclear rating’s downgrade could trigger capital outflows from EU — expert
Fitch's decision may be related to the agency's desire to reduce its own risks, deputy head of the specialized department of financial markets infrastructure at the HSE Andrey Stolyarov said
West, Ukraine exhaust diplomatic options in resolving conflict — Merz
The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14
Liberating Gerasimovka, Russian troops expand bridgehead along Gaichur River — source
As a result of active combat operations, assault groups of the 36th Brigade advanced along the western bank, taking under control a 2-kilometer sector along the front and up to a kilometer in depth
Putin vows that special military operation's goals will be achieved
In any international situation, the armed forces remain the key guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and independence, its security and future, the Russian leader emphasized
Ukraine faces economic collapse if EU refuses to grant 'reparation loan' — newspaper
According to The Financial Times, Ukraine's economy will be more impacted by the refusal to transfer expropriated Russian assets than Europe will be by the geopolitical and reputational damage
Russia manages to reverse trend of declining military exports — defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, Russia transitioned to a new system for promoting weapons to allies and partners
Hungarian PM asks Putin about Russia’s response if EU uses frozen assets
According to Viktor Orban, Moscow responded that "a decisive response will follow, based on all mechanisms of international law"
Roman Protasevich becomes host on Belarusian TV channel STV
He appeared in this role during the premiere of a program dedicated to the fire at the decommissioned Ignalina nuclear power plant in Lithuania on November 25
Karin Kneissl: Zelensky Has No Chance Left
Parliament member admits 500,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, just as many wounded
The official number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has not been disclosed, but deputies and military personnel regularly complain about a shortage of personnel
Investors will start withdrawing funds if Euroclear rating downgraded — Dmitriev
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, "collapse begins"
West supplies arms to terrorists in North Caucasus — Putin
The President noted that the West liked to speak the language of force with Russia
US imposing its ideas on Venezuela same as 100 years ago — ambassador to Russia
According to Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, it is essential to defend the Bolivarian ideas of equality, social justice, and the unity
US national attributes personal EU sanctions to efforts to expose corruption in Ukraine
According to John Mark Dougan, "this is not just some minor corruption; this is billions of US dollars in stolen taxpayer money from citizens of the United States and Europe"
Putin blames West for Yugoslavia’s breakup
The president noted that nothing that was created in the post-war period worked in relations with the West
Netanyahu says approved $34.6 bln deal for gas supplies to Egypt
According to the Israeli prime minister, the deal envisages large-scale investments in the gas infrastructure
MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center director shot dead in US
According to the newspaper, the scientist was found with gunshot wounds at his Brooklyn home on Monday
Ukrainian drone attack on tanker in Rostov-on-Don port cause casualties — authorities
No oil has been split
Reducing threat of invasion, military support, new weapons: Belousov’s statements
According to the Russian defense minister, the threat of an incursion into the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions has been reduced with the creation of a buffer zone in the Ukrainian border regions
Austrian parliament rejects proposal to support EU seizure of Russian central bank funds
The statement noted that the relevant proposal was submitted by the party but did not receive the support of a majority of deputies
IN BRIEF: What is known about situation around frozen Russian assets
Four EU officials said that a key point in the discussion was the idea of excluding Hungary and Slovakia from the general debt repayment scheme, as both countries oppose further aid to Ukraine
German party leader slams Merz’s position on expropriating Russian assets
"It is much easier to spend other’s money than one’s own," Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party noted
First American sanctioned by EU exposes major embezzlement by Ukrainian official
Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector might be followed by similar probes into the involvement of top officials in corruption schemes in the defense sector
Putin awards Gold Stars to Russian heroes who excelled in liberating Seversk
The ceremony took place at the Defense Ministry
Trump names countries that will truly play important role — Kneissl
"Europe no longer plays any role in the world at all," the former Austrian Foreign Minister noted
Russian troops liberate Gerasimovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East
