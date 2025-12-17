Russia says shoots down three bogeys over sea in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, December 17. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, Russia’s air defense forces have shot down three aerial targets over the sea in the Sevastopol area, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

"In Sevastopol, the military is repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defenses have been activated. According to preliminary information, three aerial targets were shot down over the sea area in the Kachi area," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city, and land and sea public transport was suspended.