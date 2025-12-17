Tucker Carlson believes Trump may declare war on Venezuela

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may declare war on Venezuela on the morning of December 18, US journalist Tucker Carlson suggested on legal analyst Andrew Napolitano’s YouTube podcast.

"Members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and it'll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 p.m. by the president," Carlson said in response to Napolitano’s question about whether Trump might start a war.

The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen."

On December 16, Trump said he intended to address the nation from the White House on December 17, at 9 p.m. (2 a.m. GMT). The president did not specify the topic of the speech.