Further funding for Ukraine risks prolonging conflict with Russia, Hungarian PM warns

BRUSSELS, December 18. /TASS/. The EU’s plan to continue funding Ukraine is dangerous as it is aimed at prolonging the armed conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, the head of government confirmed that he opposed any form of military assistance to Ukraine, be it through the seizure of Russia’s assets frozen in the West or the issuance of a joint loan by European countries. "I don’t want the European Union to engage in war, while giving money [to Ukraine] equates to war," Orban noted.

He also pointed out that the idea of a Russian asset seizure was dead because talks on the issue "have stalled." According to Orban, the European Commission’s proposal on the matter "does not have the support of a sufficient majority at the top level."

Orban explained that the EU leadership actually suggested taking money from one party to the conflict, Russia, and handing it over to the other, Ukraine. "This amounts to continuing war," the Hungarian premier stressed.

He vowed to oppose Ukraine funding plans at the Brussels summit and prevent Hungary’s participation in the European Commission’s financial schemes. "I am working for peace. We should take steps towards peace, not war," Orban emphasized.