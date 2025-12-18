Maduro thanks Russia for condemning US aggression — top Venezuelan diplomat

CARACAS, December 18. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanks Russia for condemning the United States’ aggressive actions against his country, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we express gratitude to Russia for its strong statements condemning the United States’ aggressive actions threatening the life of our people," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the top Venezuelan diplomat, the rejection of the US imperial ambitions in the Caribbean is growing in the world. He stressed that Washington is violating the Zone of Peace proclaimed in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that actions of the US administration in the Caribbean have been widely condemned by nearly all countries, while Europe has been eerily quiet on the matter.