Russia welcomes emerging progress in dialogue with Trump administration — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the emerging progress in its dialogue with the administration of US President Donald Trump, President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

"We welcome the progress that has been seen lately in our dialogue with the new American administration," he said.

Putin stressed that Russia still advocates cooperation with European countries and the shaping of a unified security system throughout the Eurasian region, but most European countries, unlike the United States, are reluctant to negotiate.