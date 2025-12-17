Ukrainian strike on Zaporozhye NPP is another act of nuclear terrorism — Balitsky

MELITOPOL, December 17. /TASS/. Zaporozhye Region Governor Evgeny Balitsky described the Ukrainian armed forces’ artillery strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as another act of nuclear terrorism.

"Another attempt at nuclear terrorism. There are no words to describe the sick attempts by the enemy to shell a nuclear facility," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s power supply is currently being maintained via a single external power transmission line as a result of the attack. A communication line between the open switchgear of the nuclear and thermal power plants was damaged. As a result, voltage from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line is no longer being supplied to the plant. External power supply to the facility is being provided via a second line, the Dneprovskaya overhead transmission line. Radiation levels at the Zaporozhye NPP remain normal, the safe operation of the power units has not been disrupted, and the situation is fully under control.