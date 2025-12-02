Kalashnikov presents new model of silent motorcycle

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has unveiled a new model of a silent, highly maneuverable motorcycle, the Izh-Enduro, with a trailer for military and civilian use, the concern's press service reported.

"The Izh-Enduro motorcycle with a trailer was proactively developed by experts of Kalashnikov Concern JSC’s prototype center, considering the requests of potential customers. <…> The new Izh-Enduro with a trailer is designed for use as a silent, highly maneuverable military transport or for the needs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with a payload in the trailer, as a commercial vehicle for recreational areas and recreation centers, for airfield personnel and environmental organizations, and also as a low-noise, high-speed patrol vehicle," the statement says.

The motorcycle develops a speed of up to 100 km/h, has easy controls and is equipped with a universal trailer with a load capacity of up to 200 kg.

The trailer of the new motorcycle can be modified to perform various tasks, both for the law enforcement agencies and civilian organizations, Kalashnikov said.

The press service added that during the motorcycle's development special emphasis was placed on its adaptability to challenging climatic conditions, the creation of reinforced mounting points, the ease and simplicity of attaching a trailer for transporting special cargo, as well as a convenient loading system.