MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The EU's decision to continue financing Vladimir Zelensky's regime confirms that "Russophobes in the EU do not want peace in Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on the results of the European Council meeting, she said: "It has been confirmed that EU member states have decided to continue financing Zelensky's regime and, accordingly, to further prolong the Ukrainian conflict. This is yet another confirmation that Russophobes in the EU do not want peace in Ukraine."

At the December 18-19 summit, EU leaders were unable to agree on the expropriation of Russian assets, primarily due to Belgium's tough stance. However, the meeting's participants, including Brussels, supported the indefinite freezing of Russian assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated outright that the EU does not intend to return Russia's assets. Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Commission will continue to look for ways to use Russian assets to support Kiev.