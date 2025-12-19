Putin thanks special services for their work to defend country during special op

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked security officers who are protecting Russia and the Russians against the backdrop of the special military operation in his address on Security Agency Workers’ Day, published by the Kremlin.

"Special appreciation goes to those currently carrying out tasks to safeguard the rights and freedoms of citizens and to protect the interests of the state during the special military operation," the Russian leader said. "I am confident that each of you, in your respective roles, will continue to address every assigned task with dedication, applying your energy, expertise, and experience in service to the Motherland and our great people."

He also thanked "the leadership and personnel of our special services for their precise and coordinated work in every situation, no matter how challenging, and for their balanced and decisive actions in countering both external and internal threats."

"Once again, I extend my congratulations on this holiday and wish you a happy New Year 2026!" Putin concluded. "May you and your loved ones enjoy good health and continued success."