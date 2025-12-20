Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would visit Florida soon, making the announcement in the run-up to the next round of talks on Ukraine in Miami.

"We're going to Florida for a short while, mostly work. We have a lot of meetings scheduled," the US leader said.

"We're going to talk to the insurance companies and see if we can cut them way, way down. And if we can't, we just pay directly to the people. They buy their own health care," he added.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing a source in the US administration, that a new round of talks between the US and Ukraine could take place this weekend at the level of military and working group representatives. The portal’s correspondent Barak Ravid said the national security advisers of Germany, France, and the UK will be in Miami for talks with White House Envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov. They will be joined by the Turkish foreign minister and the Qatari prime minister.

Besides, Axios reported that Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet in Miami with Special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin expects the US side to inform it about its past contacts with the EU and Ukrainian delegations.