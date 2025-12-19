Only Trump can decide on US refusal to negotiate on Ukraine — Rubio

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. Only US President Donald Trump can decide on the viability of Washington's further participation in negotiations to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

"We understand that you're not going to have a deal unless both sides have to give and both sides have to get, both sides will have to make concessions if you're going to have a deal. We may not have a deal," the Secretary of State said.

When asked to clarify whether the United States is ready to abandon the role of mediator in the negotiations on Ukraine, Rubio said that it was not for him to make this decision.

"Ultimately, the president will make a determination if and when he feels like further US engagement is no longer productive or serves the national interest. That's a decision the president have to make," he said.