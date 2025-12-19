Russia, Botswana confirm their intention to expand cooperation at United Nations — MFA

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Botswanan counterpart Phenyo Butale confirmed the mutual intention of their respective countries to expand cooperation at the United Nations and on other international platforms, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement released in connection with the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which is taking place in Cairo.

"The mutual intention to expand Russian-Botswana interaction in international affairs, particularly at the UN and on other multilateral platforms, was confirmed," the ministry noted.

The ministry added that during the conversation, a substantive exchange of views took place on current issues of the bilateral agenda, including the prospects for developing mutually beneficial ties between Moscow and Gaborone in political, trade-economic, investment and other areas, with an emphasis on the fields of healthcare, tourism, education and training of personnel in civilian specialties.