Bank of Russia reduced key rate to 16%

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia slashed the key rate by 50 basis points to 16% per annum amid the decline in current price growth rates but highlighted increased inflation expectations.

"The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 16.00% per annum. The economy continues to return to a balanced growth path. Underlying measures of current price growth declined in November. However, inflation expectations have edged up in recent months. Lending activity remains high," the regulator said in its press release.

The Bank of Russia noted it will continue keeping such tightness of monetary conditions that is needed for inflation to return to the target.