MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. By 2027, the United Kingdom may repeat the scenario of the ‘V for Vendetta’ dystopian thriller, in which the country was portrayed as a totalitarian regime, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said.

"V for Vendetta’s totalitarian UK felt far-fetched 20 years ago. Now, with moves like branding all e2e encryption developers ‘hostile actors’, it feels less like fiction and more like a government action plan," he wrote on the X social network.

"The film is set in 2027 - the UK seems determined to stay on schedule," he added.