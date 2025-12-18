MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. A number of European politicians put their fate at stake of the anti-Russian policy and are now afraid of the negative reaction of the population if recognizing the mistake in severing relations with Russia, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS in the interview.

Leaders of certain European countries are "in a dangerous situation" because they are "too deeply bogged down" in the information campaign launched to justify the hostile anti-Russian policy, Naryshkin said.

"This was exactly the stake of their political future. And now they simply cannot say that they made a mistake, that let us return to normal relations with Russia because they will be asked, ‘And why did we spend such huge amounts of funds for this ‘black hole’ called Ukraine? And we did we suffer such enormous economic losses by joining this anti-Russian sanction policy," he noted. "If they say so, the population, the voters will immediately oust them from the political stage and they want to still stay there for a long time. So they locked themselves up with that and tied their political fate exactly with such policy," Naryshkin added.