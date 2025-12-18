{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US actions in Venezuela display Washington's neocolonial approach — Russia’s UN envoy

"Starting with false pretexts of combatting drug trafficking and terrorism, Washington has already moved on to open threats of military aggression and seizure of the territory and natural resources of a sovereign state," Vasily Nebenzya said

UNITED NATIONS, December 19. /TASS/. Escalatory US moves aimed at Venezuela are nothing but a clear manifestation of Washington’s neocolonial approaches, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Right now, we are witnessing a vivid display of neocolonial approaches in the escalatory actions by the US against Venezuela. Starting with false pretexts of combatting drug trafficking and terrorism, Washington has already moved on to open threats of military aggression and seizure of the territory and natural resources of a sovereign state," he told a high-level plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

He explained that "neocolonial practices include such measures as unilateral sanctions and debt bondage, military and political pressure and interference in electoral processes, as well as politicizing humanitarian aid and human rights, rewriting history, and imposing a so-called ‘rules-based world order’."

"For all these new methods, the goals of the former colonial powers remain the same as they were decades ago: plundering less developed countries and exploiting their natural, human, and other resources for their own benefit," Nebenzya said.

Washington unfairly accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 military personnel in the Caribbean. Since September, the US army has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people. The American media has repeatedly said the United States may soon begin attacking drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.

On November 29, US President Donald Trump closed the airspace over Venezuela. On December 16, he said that the US armed forces would build up the grouping of forces formed around Venezuela until that country returned to Washington the "previously stolen" oil, land and other assets. On December 18, Trump said that the blockade he had imposed on Venezuela the day before would not allow those who, according to the US, should not enter this country to enter.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesVenezuelaVasily Nebenzya
Russia alarmed by worsening humanitarian situation in Syria — UN mission
"We are concerned by the fact that, despite political shifts in the country and the efforts by UN agencies, the humanitarian situation not only remains dire but is also showing signs of systemic deterioration," Dmitry Polyansky said
Anti-drone systems of Rosel holding protect Russia’s infrastructure — Rostec
The state corporation noted that the integrated defense of facilities is based on the principles of long-range detection, identification, tracking, and suppression of enemy drones
Ukrainian soldiers’ morale collapses after corruption scandal — SVR
According to the report, an increasing number of newly mobilized troops are deserting their positions, unwilling to risk
Bank of Russia refrains from naming foreign banks it plans to sue
The regulator said that it is too early to speak about any assessments
West can simply steal countries’ gold and foreign exchange reserves — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader that the country held a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves at present and suggested rethinking the strategy for managing international reserve assets
Euro democracy in US crosshairs, meddling threat in Russian elections: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister said that the US had sent a strong signal to Europe criticizing the democracy "that is practiced in Europe"
Corruption scandal fallout, threat to Ukrainian elites — Russia’s SVR statements
According to the intelligence service, the corruption scandal in Ukraine has resulted in "a sharp decline in the morale of Ukrainian troops on the frontlines"
Russia, Africa working to increase number of intergovernmental commissions
19 such commissions are already operational
Russia’s international reserves down $0.5 bln over week to $741 bln
As of December 5, the volume of reserves amounted to $741.5 bln
Russia ready to restore intergovernmental trade commission with Slovakia
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov heads the commission from the Russian side, Maria Zakharova noted
NATO plans confrontation with Russia by 2030 — top defense official
"We are not the ones making threats; we are the ones being threatened," Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed
Former French officer slams EU sanctions on its own citizens as 'Brussels dictatorship'
According to Xavier Moreau, imposing sanctions on a French citizen without a trial is unacceptable
UK introduced sanctions against Russian oil producers
In total, restrictions affected 24 legal entities and individuals, including companies from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE
Zelensky cannot withdraw troops from Donbass due to nationalist resistance — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Western media outlets consistently report significant pressure from Washington on Kiev and Europe regarding this issue
Belgian PM announces plans to push forward work to finance Ukraine
Bart De Wever reiterated his opposition to the seizure of Russia's assets, adding, however, that he supported a permanent asset freeze in Belgium’s jurisdiction, allowing reinvestment profits to be used to fund Kiev
Russian authorities hope for good harvest next year — PM Mishustin
The Russian Prime Minister said the government also expects an increase in the use of domestically bred seeds, which is a critically important factor in ensuring the country’s food security
Apparel production in Russia to grow by 24% in 2025 — Ministry of Industry
The Ministry is developing the industry development strategy by 2030 for further growth of the light industry, Mikhail Yurin said
US Treasury removes six entities, two individuals from anti-Russian sanctions
The sanctions will no longer apply to Russian citizen Dmitry Bugayenko and Finnish citizen Evgenia Dremova
Desertion in Ukrainian armed forces grows — Russian intelligence chief
"In contrast to the Ukrainian side, the Russian army is continuously advancing, liberating several villages and cities each week." Sergey Naryshkin stated
EU fixated on idea of stealing Russia's money to continue war in Ukraine — Kremlin
"It feels as if they can think about only one thing: how to find money to continue the war," Dmitry Peskov noted
UK 'co-running war' in Ukraine — former French military officer
When asked about the presence of Western servicemen in the area of the Russian special military operation, Xavier Moreau emphasized that there are "many British" in Ukraine
Billionaire Isaacman to serve as new head of NASA
A total of 67 senators voted in favor of Isaacman’s nomination, while 30 voted against it
Whole world, save for Europe, condemns US actions in Caribbean — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that "all other countries have clearly expressed their positions"
Japanese companies confirm interest in Sakhalin-2 project
IN BRIEF: What is known about situation around frozen Russian assets
Four EU officials said that a key point in the discussion was the idea of excluding Hungary and Slovakia from the general debt repayment scheme, as both countries oppose further aid to Ukraine
Belarus will not completely relocate its factories — Lukashenko
According to the President, agreements on localizing the production of Belarusian tractors and trucks in Vietnam are being implemented
Beijing vows decisive response to $11 bln US arms sale to Taiwan
"The US side has announced a large-scale plan to sell advanced weapons to Taiwan, which seriously violates the One China principle and provisions of three joint communiques," Guo Jiakun said
EU replaced its ‘strategic defeat’ mantra with ‘maximum damage’ — Naryshkin
"They no longer prioritize ‘strategic defeat,’ because they have already realized that it will be impossible, so they want to deal maximum damage to Russia instead," director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said
Ukrainian drone attack on tanker in Rostov-on-Don port cause casualties — authorities
No oil has been split
Special customs regime will make Hainan a development leader — expert
Deputy Director of the Swedish Belt and Road Institute noted that the launch of such a regime shows a firm commitment to expanding openness
Maduro vows full effort to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty under any circumstances
The Venezuelan president stated that the United States is seeking a regime change in the Bolivarian Republic "to impose a puppet government that will turn the country with its natural resources into a colony"
Intelligence services remain ‘almost sole’ link between Russia, Europe — SVR
Responding to a question about whether the Russian side observes more common sense in the approaches of European countries’ intelligence services than in the activities of their politicians, Sergey Naryshkin noted that "the approaches of intelligence services generally align with the policies of their states"
First NPP in Belarus significantly strengthened country’s energy security — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader stressed that energy was the guarantor of economic development and a matter of national self-sufficiency
Trump says US wants back oil rights allegedly taken by Venezuela
"They took all of our oil from not that long ago", US President said
Belarusian economy remains stable despite sanctions — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president specified that the debt burden is declining, gold and foreign exchange reserves are at a historical high, and confidence in the national currency has deservedly increased
Russia does not deny anyone right to security, but insists on NATO not expanding — Putin
It was publicly stated that there would be no NATO expansion to the east and the West "couldn't care less" about these promises, the Russian leader noted
Russia hopes Serbia stands by national interests, not West's lies — SVR chief
"We will not interfere and will respect whatever choice they make," Sergey Naryshkin added
US relations thaw proving difficult — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia's principled position, firmly based on the protection of national interests, respect for traditions, and a sustained readiness for pragmatic dialogue, constitutes the only correct approach
IN BRIEF: Resuming nuclear tests, NATO threat: what Russia's military chief of staff said
The North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of a so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russia’s borders
FACTBOX: Oreshnik ballistic missile
According to the Russian president, the combat testing of the Oreshnik missile system was conducted in response to an attack by US-made and British-made long-range missiles on Russian territory
EU leaders looking for ways to finance Ukraine, but Hungary will not support them — Orban
"There is a huge possibility that no matter what kind of aid they would want to provide to Ukraine, Hungary will stay away from it," he said
Ukraine’s unused gas in 2013 may cause fines of almost ten billion dollars
Ukraine’s incomplete receipt of gas in 2013 may cause fines of almost ten billion dollars
Georgia's Labor party says accession to NATO detrimental for Georgia.
This position stands at variance with the stance mainained by most other opposition forces, which have NATO membership among their guidelines
Kremlin warns about consequences for masterminds, perpetrators of Russian asset seizure
"Those who made decisions collectively, those who made decisions individually and those who put them into practice will all bear responsibility," Dmitry Peskov said
ECB will not support loan mechanism for Ukraine breaching EU laws — Lagarde
Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union prevents the ECB from printing money explicitly to finance government spending
Russia advances in Donbass while West plays shell games — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it abundantly clear that the desire for war in this situation does not come from Russia
Russia says shoots down three bogeys over sea in Sevastopol
Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day
Cessna 550 business jet crashes in US with victims — TV
The crash killed people, but their number and identities have not yet been disclosed
Netanyahu approves record gas deal with Egypt under US pressure — Axios
According to the source, the Trump administration has been pressing Natanyahu for several weeks to approve the deal
EU leaders upset about late start to Brussels summit — media
According to Politico, the delay was caused after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa held an impromptu meeting with a farmers’ association
Russia’s Safonov makes football goalkeeping history in French PSG FIFA championship win
The final match of the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup between Paris Saint-Germain football club from France and Brazilian Flamengo FC was played at the 45,000-seat capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
EU countries spend increasingly more for militarization — Russian intelligence chief
This is manifested not merely in statements but also in specific decisions, in budgets approved and in financial resources spent, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Kiev and Europe try to disown compromises of Trump plan, Naryshkin says
"We have seen that in recent weeks both the Kiev regime and its European patrons, contrary to common sense, have been trying to disown those, in my opinion, sound, fair compromises proposed in the so-called Trump peace plan," Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said
Lukoil left Ghasha concession in the UAE in November — mass media
The Russian company transferred its 10% participation interest to ADNOC
Russia to boost fertilizer output by 3% to 65 mln tons in 2025
Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers President Andrey Guryev noted that by this figure Russia has surpassed the United States, India, and Canada and has firmly held second place globally behind China for several years
Further funding for Ukraine risks prolonging conflict with Russia, Hungarian PM warns
Viktor Orban also pointed out that the idea of a Russian asset seizure was dead because talks on the issue "have stalled"
FACTBOX: S-500 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
The system is being developed with the capability to be operational for the next 25 years
Russia’s Safonov makes history for PSG in FIFA championship win
The Russian national team’s goalkeeper is the first one in history to save four penalties in a row in a match at a FIFA tournament
Karin Kneissl: Zelensky Has No Chance Left
Russian-speaking association carries general elections in Latvia
According to CEC information, 28.95 percent of the electorate voted for the Centre of Accord, while the Reform Party was backed by 20.43 percent
Fico highlights need for compromise at European Council
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico repeatedly said that he would refuse to vote for any support for Ukraine's military needs at the summit
Russian troops destroy 67 foreign mercenaries in battles for Yunakovka — defense source
According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals
Inevitable Ukrainian surrender to make peace talk much easier — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, no one will be able to prevent the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict after that
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 80.03 rubles for December 19
The official euro rate was raised by 10 kopecks to 94.2524 rubles
INTERVIEW: Ukraine can return to normalcy when Nazism snuffed out — intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin said "the Ukrainian people must find the strength and will to eliminate the neo-Nazi plague"
Western military presence in Ukraine in any format unacceptable for Russia — MFA
Maria Zakharova stated that such pseudo-peacekeepers would become legitimate targets for the Russian army
Lukashenko says he is ‘outgoing’ president
According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington
Durov compares UK’s future to dystopian thriller
V for Vendetta’s totalitarian UK felt far-fetched 20 years ago, now "it feels less like fiction and more like a government action plan," Telegram co-founder said
Washington's main concert complex to be renamed in honor of Trump and Kennedy
According to White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the board of governors of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts decided "to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center because of the unbelievable work US President Donald Trump has done over the last year in saving the building"
US aware that continued conflict will end in Ukraine's defeat — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US administration has begun seeking compromise solutions and they were identified and articulated in what is known as the Trump peace plan
Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.24% to 2,753.07 points
EU summit communique makes no mention of Russian assets, meeting continues
The European Council press service has not yet provided journalists with even an approximate ending time for the first day’s discussions
West tries to twist international law where Ukraine is concerned — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the West, especially the Europeans, want to continue their neocolonial policy, "aimed at living at the expense of others, as it has been for the last 500 years"
Russian defense technologies unmatched by Western military-industrial complex — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that established industrial production would make it possible to make tens and even hundreds of items per year to provide strategic coverage for all critical areas and facilities in the Russian border regions
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troops attempt to approach liberated Kupyansk
Airborne observation posts and mobile air defense teams ensured combat safety of the self-propelled guns
Ex-MMA fighter Monson says it took him some time to become Putin’s supporter
"I think there is nobody neither in the United States nor anywhere in the world who can say he does not love Russia or puts Russia first," Jeff Monson added
Russia’s Intelligence Service likens declared unity of West to chimera
"It is based not on the common core interests of the peoples of these countries, but on the megalomania and exclusivity of their elites," Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said
Russia-UK relations head south after Putin's Munich speech in 2007 — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, it has been a gradual process
Russia gradually returning to world sports — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "this is a welcome process that can only be supported"
Putin receives random but curated questions from Russians for Q&A session — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, to date, more than 2,100,000 questions have come in via different channels
Four US planes spotted again near Venezuela's maritime border — dispatchers
"At least four carrier-based aircraft, namely Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter-bombers, are over neutral waters in the immediate vicinity of the Venezuelan border," the source said
Russian military doing everything to celebrate Victory in peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "the Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its true nature"
EU elites put stake on anti-Russian policy — Russian intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that leaders of certain European countries are "in a dangerous situation"
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
Venezuela is Russia’s ally, Moscow, Caracas are in constant contact — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro spoke on the phone on December 11
Lukashenko says he cannot be president forever
Alexander Lukashenko named himself "a departing president"
Hostile forces seeking to push Russia from global arena – Putin
"They are still afraid of our nuclear potential because Russia is a strong irritant," he said
Press review: Trump seeks to pressure Moscow as EU desperate to find funds for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 18th
Kremlin gets set to be briefed by US on talks with Ukraine, EU
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian side is working on arranging contacts with American counterparts
FSB reports thwarting terror plot near administration building in Russia’s Volgodonsk
A female college student with 10 kilograms of an improvised explosive device was arrested
Gold futures record high on Comex again — market data
The precious metal price gained 0.92% to $4,401.9 per Troy ounce
Europe should consider Putin's words on placing Oreshnik missile on combat duty — expert
Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik missile allow the Russian army to launch a strike targeting any spot in Europe
Russia welcomes election of Chile's new president — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that Russia and Chile have been linked by decades of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation
Continuation of conflict in Ukraine extremely dangerous — Belarusian president
The Belarusian leader commented on rumors that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is disadvantageous to him and the military-political leadership of the republic
EU diplomats do not rule out retaliation against Ukrainian elites by angry mob — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine
Zelensky admits Biden told him Ukraine would not be brought in to NATO before conflict
Vladimir Zelensky noted that he repeatedly raised the issue with the White House, becoming a kind of running joke among US officials
Tucker Carlson believes Trump may declare war on Venezuela
The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen"
New US security strategy rightly America first — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that "there are clear tendencies toward isolationism, which US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance do not hide"
