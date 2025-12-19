MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The policy of Russophobia, endorsed by the European Union and the United Kingdom, will lead to social degradation of these countries, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"In my opinion, it is absolutely clear even now that the current policy of the European Union and the United Kingdom will lead to partial degradation of the entire European Union, both from the political and social standpoint," he said. "In my view, the European Union has somehow missed the general trends and dynamics in global politics and global affairs. It is lagging behind slightly, while other key players, including the United States of America, are keeping up with the times."

Naryshkin went on to say that against the backdrop of "both economic and political" decline, the European Union and the concept of European integration are "becoming less attractive."

"This is how I would estimate the influence of Russophobia on the current situation in the European Union and its international reputation. It is in decline, and the European Union’s clout is also in decline. The recently published US National Security Strategy demonstrates this in a very, very convincing fashion," the official added.