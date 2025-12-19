Fifteen Sydney attack victims remain in hospitals

SYDNEY, December 19. /TASS/. A total of 15 people wounded in a terror attack Sydney's Bondi Beach remain in city hospitals, TASS learned at the healthcare department of New South Wales.

Four of the victims are currently in critical condition, but the remaining 11 are stable, the department said.

Previous reports said 22 victims were hospitalized.

Two men opened fire on a crowd near Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday during celebrations of Hanukkah. According to police, more than a thousand people were present at the scene at the time of the incident, most of them families with children. At least 15 people were killed and 42 others were injured in the attack, which was later recognized as a terrorist act. One of the attackers was shot dead during the arrest, the other was wounded and was hospitalized in critical condition. He was charged with murder and terrorism.