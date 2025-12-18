EU replaced its ‘strategic defeat’ mantra with ‘maximum damage’ — Naryshkin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Having realized that the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is impossible to reach, Europe has replaced the formula with ‘inflicting maximum damage,’ Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"They no longer prioritize ‘strategic defeat,’ because they have already realized that it will be impossible, so they want to deal maximum damage to Russia instead," he said. "This is the coveted dream of the current generation of European politicians. Sadly, that’s the way it is."

"Judging by the intelligence data that we receive, European politicians keep crying out loud that the conflict in Ukraine must continue - but they are doing so out of the public eye, within their own governmental circles," the SVR chief added.