MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian military is doing everything necessary to ensure that the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is held in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its true nature, its propensity for terrorist actions. Special services and our military are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the celebration of the Great Victory takes place in a calm, stable, and peaceful atmosphere," he said.

On Wednesday night, Ukraine carried out a large-scale UAV assault on Russian regions, which Russia intercepted by destroying nine drones over the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.