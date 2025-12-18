Anti-drone systems of Rosel holding protect Russia’s infrastructure — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Anti-drone systems manufactured by Rosel (Ruselectronics), a holding company within the state corporation Rostec, provide multi-layered protection for the country's industrial and energy infrastructure, Rostec reported.

"Rosel’s anti-drone systems allow us to build a multi-layered defense against unmanned aerial sabotage around industrial and energy infrastructure. Well-planned sabotage typically involves reconnaissance UAVs, drones for disarming air defenses, and strike groups. Multi-layered defense using anti-drone solutions with varying functionality helps neutralize such threats. For each defense layer, Rosel produces specialized equipment that can operate both individually and as a system," the statement says.

The state corporation noted that the integrated defense of facilities is based on the principles of long-range detection, identification, tracking, and suppression of enemy drones.

Rostec sources emphasized that a 3D passive coherent location (PCL) radar is used to detect and track aerial targets. It conducts airspace monitoring at a range of several kilometers and can simultaneously track dozens of targets. "The Ogonyok detection system can be used as an additional element. It detects video feeds from drone cameras and displays images to the operator for visual confirmation and classification of the UAVs," they added. "The system intercepts a video signal from enemy drones. This technology helps assess a real danger and evacuate from a position upon the detection of an approaching drone. The device itself is invisible to electronic reconnaissance. The device has been successfully tested in the zone of combat operations," Rostec said earlier.

Rostec said that electronic detection and suppression systems for small UAVs of the SERP series are used to suppress targets. These systems successfully suppress control, navigation, and communication channels at long ranges.