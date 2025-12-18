MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The day will come when the Ukrainian army will surrender and then no one will interfere with the peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS in an interview.

"The day will come when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose their ability to defend themselves in an organized manner and will have to surrender. And then no one will be able to prevent the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Defense Ministry officials that the Russian army was steadily moving forward and was crushing even elite Ukrainian formations, including those trained in the West.