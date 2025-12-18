Russia to boost fertilizer output by 3% to 65 mln tons in 2025

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers will increase output by 3% this year to a record 65 mln tons, while exports will rise by 7% to 45 mln tons, Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers President Andrey Guryev told reporters.

"The key event of the year for our industry is a new all-time production record. According to preliminary data, industry enterprises will produce 65 mln tons of fertilizers in 2025 (compared with 63 mln tons in 2024)," he said.

Guryev noted that by this figure Russia has surpassed the United States, India, and Canada and has firmly held second place globally behind China for several years, while ranking first worldwide in supplies of mineral fertilizers.

He added that fertilizer exports in 2025 will reach a record 45 mln tons, up from 42 mln tons in 2024, with more than 75% of exports going to friendly countries (compared with 69% in 2019). According to the Association’s estimates, fertilizer shipments rose by 40% to India, by 11% to Brazil, and by 31% to Africa this year.