{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia to boost fertilizer output by 3% to 65 mln tons in 2025

Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers President Andrey Guryev noted that by this figure Russia has surpassed the United States, India, and Canada and has firmly held second place globally behind China for several years

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers will increase output by 3% this year to a record 65 mln tons, while exports will rise by 7% to 45 mln tons, Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers President Andrey Guryev told reporters.

"The key event of the year for our industry is a new all-time production record. According to preliminary data, industry enterprises will produce 65 mln tons of fertilizers in 2025 (compared with 63 mln tons in 2024)," he said.

Guryev noted that by this figure Russia has surpassed the United States, India, and Canada and has firmly held second place globally behind China for several years, while ranking first worldwide in supplies of mineral fertilizers.

He added that fertilizer exports in 2025 will reach a record 45 mln tons, up from 42 mln tons in 2024, with more than 75% of exports going to friendly countries (compared with 69% in 2019). According to the Association’s estimates, fertilizer shipments rose by 40% to India, by 11% to Brazil, and by 31% to Africa this year.

Lukoil left Ghasha concession in the UAE in November — mass media
The Russian company transferred its 10% participation interest to ADNOC
Read more
Ukraine, Germany sign arms supply deals worth €1.2 bln
On December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that since February 2022 Germany has provided €40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and another €36 billion in civilian aid
Read more
West, Ukraine exhaust diplomatic options in resolving conflict — Merz
The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14
Read more
US Treasury removes six entities, two individuals from anti-Russian sanctions
The sanctions will no longer apply to Russian citizen Dmitry Bugayenko and Finnish citizen Evgenia Dremova
Read more
EU divided into two camps over seizure of Russia’s frozen assets — Politico
Four anonymous EU officials told the newspaper that the key issue raised during the discussions was a plan to remove Hungary and Slovakia from the joint debt scheme
Read more
Europe should consider Putin's words on placing Oreshnik missile on combat duty — expert
Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik missile allow the Russian army to launch a strike targeting any spot in Europe
Read more
About five US military jets spotted over sea near Venezuelan border — air traffic control
According to the source, the aircraft are carrier-based
Read more
Hungarian PM asks Putin about Russia’s response if EU uses frozen assets
According to Viktor Orban, Moscow responded that "a decisive response will follow, based on all mechanisms of international law"
Read more
Further funding for Ukraine risks prolonging conflict with Russia, Hungarian PM warns
Viktor Orban also pointed out that the idea of a Russian asset seizure was dead because talks on the issue "have stalled"
Read more
European guarantees for Ukraine aimed at arming it and provoking Moscow — expert
Alexander Dudchak explained that such plans effectively transform the entire territory of former Ukraine into a strategic military base under external control
Read more
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troops attempt to approach liberated Kupyansk
Airborne observation posts and mobile air defense teams ensured combat safety of the self-propelled guns
Read more
Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials
The Russian president noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power
Read more
Russia says shoots down three bogeys over sea in Sevastopol
Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city
Read more
Former French officer slams EU sanctions on its own citizens as 'Brussels dictatorship'
According to Xavier Moreau, imposing sanctions on a French citizen without a trial is unacceptable
Read more
Netanyahu says approved $34.6 bln deal for gas supplies to Egypt
According to the Israeli prime minister, the deal envisages large-scale investments in the gas infrastructure
Read more
Hungarian PM slams plans for joint EU loan for Ukraine as 'dead idea'
Viktor Orban noted that the European Commission’s proposal ran counter not only to EU laws but also to Hungary’s Constitution
Read more
Trump slow-rolling decision on new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg
The new measures could be unveiled as early as this week
Read more
Issue of seizing Russian assets not on EU summit agenda — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary "won the battle ahead of the EU summit"
Read more
Europe is trying to sell 'armed truce' as peace, Italian expert says
Domenico Gallo advocates for an immediate halt to weapons supplies to Ukraine and a rejection of plans to send foreign troops
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about situation around frozen Russian assets
Four EU officials said that a key point in the discussion was the idea of excluding Hungary and Slovakia from the general debt repayment scheme, as both countries oppose further aid to Ukraine
Read more
Tu-142MZ anti-submarine aircraft conduct exercises over Sea of Okhotsk
The aircraft crews practiced flights on the specified course over terrain without landmarks
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers’ morale collapses after corruption scandal — SVR
According to the report, an increasing number of newly mobilized troops are deserting their positions, unwilling to risk
Read more
Religious persecution in Ukraine 'cannot be ignored' — US congresswoman
On December 8, Luna said the US government should stop supporting Ukraine because of Kiev’s actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Read more
Moscow values Budapest’s readiness to provide venue for Russia-US summit — diplomat
"I think the Russian and US leaders’ statements leave no room for doubt," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Read more
Russia hopes for US pragmatic approach to situation around Venezuela — diplomat
"We hope that common sense will prevail and will proceed from this in our actions," a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on tanker in Rostov-on-Don port cause casualties — authorities
No oil has been split
Read more
West started war in Ukraine, Russia is trying to end it — Putin
The Russian president reiterated that it was the destructive forces in Ukraine, with the support of the West
Read more
Italian PM says Rome has no intent of sending troops to Ukraine
The leaders of European countries said that security guarantees for Kiev should involve the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force’ made up from contributions from willing nations
Read more
Investors will start withdrawing funds if Euroclear rating downgraded — Dmitriev
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, "collapse begins"
Read more
US won’t give Kiev 'security guarantees' to avoid WWIII — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk said that "Washington is unwilling to risk, especially for Vladimir Zelensky, whom many US officials have certainly come to despise"
Read more
Beijing vows decisive response to $11 bln US arms sale to Taiwan
"The US side has announced a large-scale plan to sell advanced weapons to Taiwan, which seriously violates the One China principle and provisions of three joint communiques," Guo Jiakun said
Read more
UK, EU still live in 'Biden world' - Russian envoy
According to Kirill Dmitriev, it remains unclear why the UK and EU nations cannot tackle issues such as mass migration and the rise in migrant crime
Read more
Putin awards Gold Stars to Russian heroes who excelled in liberating Seversk
The ceremony took place at the Defense Ministry
Read more
Parliament member admits 500,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, just as many wounded
The official number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has not been disclosed, but deputies and military personnel regularly complain about a shortage of personnel
Read more
Maduro thanks Russia for condemning US aggression — top Venezuelan diplomat
According to Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, the rejection of the US imperial ambitions in the Caribbean is growing in the world
Read more
Four civilians injured after Ukraine’s attack on Bataisk — region’s governor
According to Yury Slyusar, the attack caused fire to two single-family houses
Read more
EU diplomats do not rule out retaliation against Ukrainian elites by angry mob — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine
Read more
Russia urges US to de-escalate with Venezuela, avoid making 'fatal mistake' — MFA
Russia is convinced that steps to de-escalate the situation and find solutions to existing problems and differences, with respect for international legal norms, are needed
Read more
West can simply steal countries’ gold and foreign exchange reserves — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader that the country held a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves at present and suggested rethinking the strategy for managing international reserve assets
Read more
Russia to conclude military-technical cooperation agreements with six countries
Russia started the transition to a long-term and comprehensive nature of planning interaction with partners, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said
Read more
Kremlin gets set to be briefed by US on talks with Ukraine, EU
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian side is working on arranging contacts with American counterparts
Read more
EU leaders upset about late start to Brussels summit — media
According to Politico, the delay was caused after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa held an impromptu meeting with a farmers’ association
Read more
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Read more
EU summit won’t be able to decide on expropriation of Russian assets — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that if this issue is put to a vote, it will not be able to gain the support of a sufficient majority
Read more
First American sanctioned by EU exposes major embezzlement by Ukrainian official
Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector might be followed by similar probes into the involvement of top officials in corruption schemes in the defense sector
Read more
MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center director shot dead in US
According to the newspaper, the scientist was found with gunshot wounds at his Brooklyn home on Monday
Read more
Russian troops destroy 67 foreign mercenaries in battles for Yunakovka — defense source
According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals
Read more
Russia going to develop international military cooperation — Putin
The collective security system of the Union States requires improvement, the Russian president stressed
Read more
NATO plans confrontation with Russia by 2030 — top defense official
"We are not the ones making threats; we are the ones being threatened," Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed
Read more
Interpol puts two Ukrainians suspected of railway bombing on wanted list
"Interpol red notices have been issued for the men suspected of committing acts of sabotage in Garwolin County" Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said
Read more
Russian army gains steam as Ukraine's falls apart — Putin
The Russian president thanked the Defense Ministry for keeping Russia strong on the battlefield
Read more
FACTBOX: S-500 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
The system is being developed with the capability to be operational for the next 25 years
Read more
Ukraine faces economic collapse if EU refuses to grant 'reparation loan' — newspaper
According to The Financial Times, Ukraine's economy will be more impacted by the refusal to transfer expropriated Russian assets than Europe will be by the geopolitical and reputational damage
Read more
UK introduced sanctions against Russian oil producers
In total, restrictions affected 24 legal entities and individuals, including companies from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE
Read more
EU stuck in the mud on Russian asset seizure — media
According to the media outlet, the ambassadors only moved further away from reaching an agreement
Read more
Trump says US wants back oil rights allegedly taken by Venezuela
"They took all of our oil from not that long ago", US President said
Read more
Maduro vows full effort to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty under any circumstances
The Venezuelan president stated that the United States is seeking a regime change in the Bolivarian Republic "to impose a puppet government that will turn the country with its natural resources into a colony"
Read more
US escalates conflict with Venezuela to verge of military strike — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that strikes on Venezuela are most likely to be carried out remotely, with a ground operation being highly unlikely
Read more
Reducing threat of invasion, military support, new weapons: Belousov’s statements
According to the Russian defense minister, the threat of an incursion into the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions has been reduced with the creation of a buffer zone in the Ukrainian border regions
Read more
West supplies arms to terrorists in North Caucasus — Putin
The President noted that the West liked to speak the language of force with Russia
Read more
Desertion in Ukrainian armed forces grows — Russian intelligence chief
"In contrast to the Ukrainian side, the Russian army is continuously advancing, liberating several villages and cities each week." Sergey Naryshkin stated
Read more
US approves sale of arms to Taiwan worth af 11.1 billion dollars
According to the news outlet, this is the second announcement of arms sales to Taiwan by the Donald Trump administration since his return to power
Read more
FSB reports thwarting terror plot near administration building in Russia’s Volgodonsk
A female college student with 10 kilograms of an improvised explosive device was arrested
Read more
Western military presence in Ukraine in any format unacceptable for Russia — MFA
Maria Zakharova stated that such pseudo-peacekeepers would become legitimate targets for the Russian army
Read more
FACTBOX: Oreshnik ballistic missile
According to the Russian president, the combat testing of the Oreshnik missile system was conducted in response to an attack by US-made and British-made long-range missiles on Russian territory
Read more
Zelensky cannot withdraw troops from Donbass due to nationalist resistance — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Western media outlets consistently report significant pressure from Washington on Kiev and Europe regarding this issue
Read more
Liberating Gerasimovka, Russian troops expand bridgehead along Gaichur River — source
As a result of active combat operations, assault groups of the 36th Brigade advanced along the western bank, taking under control a 2-kilometer sector along the front and up to a kilometer in depth
Read more
Venezuela’s army rejects US’ accusations and threats
The escalation of threats of the use of force against Venezuela is aimed at "changing the regime, seize oil and other strategic resources of the republic," the defense ministry stressed
Read more
Russian national detained in Iran released from prison — embassy
The embassy expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its assistance in resolving the situation
Read more
Russian troops liberate Gerasimovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East
Read more
Venezuela is Russia’s ally, Moscow, Caracas are in constant contact — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro spoke on the phone on December 11
Read more
Belgian PM announces plans to push forward work to finance Ukraine
Bart De Wever reiterated his opposition to the seizure of Russia's assets, adding, however, that he supported a permanent asset freeze in Belgium’s jurisdiction, allowing reinvestment profits to be used to fund Kiev
Read more
US Congress approves defense budget proposal amounting to $901 billion
Ultimately, the lawmakers arrived at a compromise
Read more
Lukashenko says he is ‘outgoing’ president
According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington
Read more
Euro democracy in US crosshairs, meddling threat in Russian elections: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister said that the US had sent a strong signal to Europe criticizing the democracy "that is practiced in Europe"
Read more
Karin Kneissl: Zelensky Has No Chance Left
Read more
Tucker Carlson believes Trump may declare war on Venezuela
The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen"
Read more
Russia advances in Donbass while West plays shell games — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it abundantly clear that the desire for war in this situation does not come from Russia
Read more
Press review: Trump seeks to pressure Moscow as EU desperate to find funds for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 18th
Read more
West tries to twist international law where Ukraine is concerned — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the West, especially the Europeans, want to continue their neocolonial policy, "aimed at living at the expense of others, as it has been for the last 500 years"
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
US informed Europe of its desire to use Russian assets as part of Ukraine settlement — WP
According to the publication, after Washington proposed its 28-point plan for settling the Ukrainian crisis in November, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other European leaders "have faced pressure from US officials"
Read more
Euroclear rating’s downgrade could trigger capital outflows from EU — expert
Fitch's decision may be related to the agency's desire to reduce its own risks, deputy head of the specialized department of financial markets infrastructure at the HSE Andrey Stolyarov said
Read more
Austrian parliament rejects proposal to support EU seizure of Russian central bank funds
The statement noted that the relevant proposal was submitted by the party but did not receive the support of a majority of deputies
Read more
US House rejects resolution against hostilities against Venezuela
The Republican-majority House voted 213 to 211 against this resolution
Read more
Corruption scandal fallout, threat to Ukrainian elites — Russia’s SVR statements
According to the intelligence service, the corruption scandal in Ukraine has resulted in "a sharp decline in the morale of Ukrainian troops on the frontlines"
Read more
S-500's capabilities unachievable for Russia's military-industrial rivals — expert
Head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the S-500 functions as a sophisticated space defense system
Read more
Russia does not deny anyone right to security, but insists on NATO not expanding — Putin
It was publicly stated that there would be no NATO expansion to the east and the West "couldn't care less" about these promises, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Austrian chancellor doesn’t rule out country’s participation in int’l mission in Ukraine
At the same time, Christian Stocker stated that Austria is set to remain committed to the principle of neutrality
Read more
Whole world, save for Europe, condemns US actions in Caribbean — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that "all other countries have clearly expressed their positions"
Read more
German party leader slams Merz’s position on expropriating Russian assets
"It is much easier to spend other’s money than one’s own," Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party noted
Read more
Trump names countries that will truly play important role — Kneissl
"Europe no longer plays any role in the world at all," the former Austrian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Zelensky admits Biden told him Ukraine would not be brought in to NATO before conflict
Vladimir Zelensky noted that he repeatedly raised the issue with the White House, becoming a kind of running joke among US officials
Read more
US House rejects resolution to end operations against drug cartels
The Republican-majority House voted 216 to 210 against this resolution
Read more
UK 'co-running war' in Ukraine — former French military officer
When asked about the presence of Western servicemen in the area of the Russian special military operation, Xavier Moreau emphasized that there are "many British" in Ukraine
Read more
Putin blames West for Yugoslavia’s breakup
The president noted that nothing that was created in the post-war period worked in relations with the West
Read more
Russian defense technologies unmatched by Western military-industrial complex — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that established industrial production would make it possible to make tens and even hundreds of items per year to provide strategic coverage for all critical areas and facilities in the Russian border regions
Read more
Fatalities from Ukrainian drone attacks reported in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Bataisk
Two crew were killed and three others on board a vessel sustained injuries in a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
US aware that continued conflict will end in Ukraine's defeat — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US administration has begun seeking compromise solutions and they were identified and articulated in what is known as the Trump peace plan
Read more
EU fears truth about conflict in Ukraine, blacklisted American says
According to John Mark Dougan, European leaders "cannot have anybody telling the truth about stolen funds that came from taxpayers"
Read more
US national attributes personal EU sanctions to efforts to expose corruption in Ukraine
According to John Mark Dougan, "this is not just some minor corruption; this is billions of US dollars in stolen taxpayer money from citizens of the United States and Europe"
Read more