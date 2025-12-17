West tries to twist international law where Ukraine is concerned — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The West is trying to twist the norms of international law regarding the Ukrainian situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The objective course of history makes inevitable the implementation of lofty principles of the UN Charter. Moreover, it is necessary to implement these principles, respect them, and apply them in practice not selectively, on a case-by-case basis, but exclusively in their entirety, completeness, and interrelatedness," Lavrov said at a press conference following his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi in Moscow.

"This is especially true in relation to the Ukrainian conflict, where the collective West is trying to distort every international law norm, to replace them with its own rules that do not fit into the generally accepted guidelines of international law," he continued.

According to Lavrov, with these "rules," the West, especially the Europeans, want to continue their neocolonial policy, "aimed at living at the expense of others, as it has been for the last 500 years."

After their talks in Moscow earlier in the day, Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi signed a plan for consultations between the diplomatic agencies for 2026-2028. The signing ceremony took place at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in downtown Moscow.