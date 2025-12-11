Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks

LUGANSK, December 11. /TASS/. Russian forces are holding their positions near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, despite Ukraine’s regular counterattacks, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian command is sparing no effort in a bid to regain the lost territories in the Kupyansk area in the Kharkov Region. To this end, additional forces and weapons are being regularly deployed to this area, including from among the so-called elite units of the Ukrainian army. The enemy's counterattacks are coming from the northwest, east, and south of the city. High-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time and, based on the data, will continue in the near future," he said.

However, according to the expert, Russian forces continue holding their position, despite the pressure from the enemy. Moreover, Russian troops have advance near the settlement of Kucherovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, he added.