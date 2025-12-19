Putin to make his traditional New Year address from Kremlin — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional New Year address will be recorded in the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"On New Year’s eve, Putin congratulates Russians while standing outside [against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s walls]. It will be the same this year," he said, when asked whether any surprises should be expected.

According to Peskov, the address "has not yet been recorded."

As a rule, the president’s New Year address is recorded against the backdrop of the Kremlin. However, this tradition was broken on several occasions. In 2022, Putin delivered his address from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, surrounded by servicemen taking part in the special military operation. On December 21, 2013, the Russian leader was on a working trip to Khabarovsk, a city in Russia’s Far East hit by floods. On that night, residents of Russia’s easternmost region of Kamchatka saw the president’s address recorded in the Kremlin beforehand, while the rest of Russia’s time zones were shown the presidential address delivered from Khabarovsk.