Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia refuse to finance Kiev — EU summit statement

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have refused to take part in financing the 90-billion-euro interest-free loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027, the European Council’s joint statement says.

"The European Council agrees to provide a loan to Ukraine of EUR 90 billion for the years 2026-2027 based on EU borrowing on the capital markets backed by the EU budget headroom," the document reads. "Any mobilization of resources of the Union’s budget as a guarantee for this loan will not have an impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia."

Hungary and Slovakia even refused to sign the joint statement. "The text set out in this document was firmly supported by 25 Heads of State or Government," the document reads.