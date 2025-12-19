Trump signs defense budget worth $901 billion — White House

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, with a record-high defense budget worth $901 billion, the White House said in a statement.

"The Act will enable the DoW [Department of War] to carry out my Peace Through Strength agenda, protect the homeland from domestic and foreign threats, and strengthen the defense industrial base," the US leader said in a statement.

On December 17, the document was approved by the US Congress.

The budget proposal, in particular, allocates $400 million each to support Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, the bill imposes an obligation on the Pentagon's head to report to the House of Representatives and the Senate on the temporary suspension or cessation of providing intelligence data to Ukraine.

The US military budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, amounted to $884 billion.