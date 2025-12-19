Investment activity decline challenging, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The decline in investing activity is one of current problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"One of the current challenges is the decline in investing activities. Minus 3.1% over the first three quarters of this year. The Bank of Russia registers nevertheless a minor dip but still the continuation of quite serious activity in the lending sphere - the number of disbursed loans does not actually go down. This prompts the need for the Bank of Russia to act to the highest degree of prudence," the Russian leader said.

Actions of the Central Bank must be such that to prevent an inflation spike. "This fluctuation to the one side and to the other side is the worst. The Bank of Russia seeks after stability in this sphere and it is definitely important," Putin noted.