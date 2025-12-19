Europe 'stuck in a rut,' difficult to change course — Putin on support for Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Europe is "stuck in a rut" on the issue of supporting the Kiev regime, and it is difficult for it to alter its path, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

One of the discussion moderators, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, noted that Europe is fanatically supporting the Kiev regime and is even apparently prepared to enter into conflict with US President Donald Trump. "They are, so to speak, stuck in a rut, like they went offroad. They have become stuck in a rut, so now it is difficult to turn left or right," Putin commented.

The Russian leader added that another reason for Europe’s policy on this issue is an attempt to mask its mistakes in the areas of foreign policy, the economy and other spheres.