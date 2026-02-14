Europeans made it clear they will help Kiev for as long as they can — German expert

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. During the Munich Security Conference, Europeans made it clear that the European Union will help the Kiev government for as long as it can, German political scientist Alexander Rahr wrote on Telegram.

In his post, the expert noted that French President Emmanuel Macron made emphases that differed from those of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "He [Macron] sees reasons for Europe to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine’s future," Rahr said. "But the general message of the conference is clear: Europe will continue fighting on Ukraine’s side for as long as it can."

Commenting on Merz’s speech, the expert described it as "provocative," adding that in his opinion, the German chancellor wants Germany to play the leading role in Europe and to start rapid militarization of the European Union.

"For Merz, it makes no sense to negotiate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Rahr wrote.

Therefore, in his opinion, Germany "once and for all rejected its historical role of a mediator between the East and the West."