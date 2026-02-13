Europe's role in NATO leadership grows, with US maintaining its military presence — Rutte

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. Europe's role in NATO leadership will grow while the US maintains its military presence and nuclear forces on European territory, the organization’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"Over the coming years, we will more and more see a NATO that is more European-led, but at the same time with the US absolutely anchored in the organization," Rutte said.

He pointed out that there has been a "shift in mindset," with "Europe really stepping up, Europe taking more of a leadership role within NATO, Europe also taking more care of its own defense."

At the same time, according to the NATO chief, the US is committed to maintaining its nuclear and conventional military presence in Europe.

Earlier this week, NATO decided to transfer command positions in three regional NATO headquarters to European generals. However, the command of NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and the position of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe remained with the US.