Agreement on nuclear dossier is possible but without Washington’s dictation — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Iran and the United State can reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear dossier if Washington drops its attempts to impose its vision of the talks’ outcome, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"I think it is possible to reach an agreement. But only if no one dictates the results of the talks before these talks begin. You know, such a situation has nothing to do with talks. This is imposing of one’s position," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He stressed that in exchange for inspections and agreements, the United States must lift its sanctions.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. Earlier, the White House said that it was seriously considering the use of force against Iran.