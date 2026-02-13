Rubio, Merz discuss efforts toward ending conflict in Ukraine

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. Issues of promoting the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict were the focus of a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Munich, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Pigott said in a written statement.

Rubio and Merz "discussed pressing global challenges including securing supply chains, advancing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and strengthening the partnership between the United States and Europe," he noted. "The Secretary expressed appreciation for Germany's strong support for Ukraine, including over $76 billion in assistance since 2022, and discussed continued coordination on reconstruction efforts."

"Secretary Rubio and Chancellor Merz reiterated the importance of deepening the U.S.-German partnership across these critical priorities," he added.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.