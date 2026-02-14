Azerbaijani president hopes for eternal peace with Armenia

BAKU, February 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that his country’s peace with Armenia will last forever.

"The signing of this historic document at the White House, in the presence of the President of the United States, means that the conflict is over and that we have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever," the state-run AZERTAC news agency quoted Aliyev as saying in an interview with France 24 TV channel in Munich.

The president emphasized that more than six months after the signing, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is calm. "We have a very quiet situation on the border with Armenia. No more shootings, no victims, no wounded," he said.

He also said that Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted its restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia, and began delivering critically important oil products to the republic, which de-facto means the launch of bilateral trade.

At the same time, he ruled out the possibility of signing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan as long as Armenia’s constitution contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan. He named it as the only obstacle to peace, adding that Armenia plans to hold a referendum on the matter.

Following the August 8, 2025, trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Aliyev signed a joint declaration on the establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan and on improving connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan autonomy through Armenia. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."