Monetary policy toughness creates conditions for inflation return to target — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The acquired toughness of the monetary policy creates required conditions for inflation returning to target of 4%, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference after the Board meeting.

"The built-up toughness of the monetary policy creates necessary conditions for inflation to return to the target level of 4%," she said.

The peak of inflation was in December 2024 and in January 2026, Nabiullina noted.

"The inflation pressure peak was indeed in January, from our point of view. When speaking about stable inflation, we believe the peak was in December 2024. Concerning the peak of inflation expectations, we will keep an eye on it attentively," she added.